Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$20.50 at Scotiabank

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$20.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.66% from the company’s current price.

MI.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.18.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Performance

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.69. 396,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,396. The firm has a market capitalization of C$628.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.66. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.94 and a 12 month high of C$24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.95, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

