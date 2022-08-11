Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Linde worth $119,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $504,023,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Linde by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Linde by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,725 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.

Linde Price Performance

LIN traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $307.56. 36,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,955. The stock has a market cap of $153.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.85. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

