Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $181.70 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,930,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,300 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.2% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Coca-Cola worth $181,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $18,257,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 137,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,821,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $274.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.44.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

