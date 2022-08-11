Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $88.62 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $88,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,236,000 after buying an additional 102,269 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after acquiring an additional 593,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,402,000 after acquiring an additional 133,861 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,223,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Cowen cut their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $417.00 to $388.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $8.51 on Thursday, reaching $360.87. 61,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,014. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.40 and a 200 day moving average of $364.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

