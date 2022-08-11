Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 42,700 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,312 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.9% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $139,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.16. 119,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,683,309. The firm has a market cap of $186.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.12, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.45. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $378,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,277,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,415,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.