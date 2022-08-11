Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $105,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.85. 103,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,611. The company has a market capitalization of $129.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

