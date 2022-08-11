MOBOX (MBOX) Price Down 1.6% This Week

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $60.82 million and $18.08 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00003157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004146 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015039 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
MOBOX Coin Profile
MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official.
MOBOX Coin Trading
