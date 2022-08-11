Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.0-56.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.44 million. Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.72 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MODN. StockNews.com raised Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

Model N Price Performance

MODN stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. Model N has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $37.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Model N’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $291,937.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,166 shares of company stock valued at $581,887. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Model N in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Model N by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Model N by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

