Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Short Interest Up 263.6% in July

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 263.6% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Monarch Mining Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of GBARF traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.34. 37,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,866. Monarch Mining has a 52 week low of 0.27 and a 52 week high of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Monarch Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 price target for the company.

About Monarch Mining

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

