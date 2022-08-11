MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.11

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.11 and traded as high as $10.40. MoneyGram International shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 547,736 shares changing hands.

MoneyGram International Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.15 million, a P/E ratio of -259.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of MoneyGram International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 6,252.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 64,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

