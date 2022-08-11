MongoDB Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 36,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,660 call options.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total value of $4,396,925.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,841,025.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,795 shares of company stock worth $12,357,981. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 21.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in MongoDB by 41.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Redburn Partners began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.17.

MongoDB stock opened at $380.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

