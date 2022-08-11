Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $949.20

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 949.20 ($11.47) and traded as high as GBX 1,015 ($12.26). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($12.20), with a volume of 33,956 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 947.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,076.98. The company has a market cap of £545.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,754.29.

In related news, insider Lucy Tilley acquired 34 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 895 ($10.81) per share, for a total transaction of £304.30 ($367.69). In related news, insider Lucy Tilley acquired 34 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 895 ($10.81) per share, for a total transaction of £304.30 ($367.69). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 183 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 895 ($10.81) per share, for a total transaction of £1,637.85 ($1,979.04). Insiders have purchased a total of 247 shares of company stock worth $225,355 in the last quarter.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

