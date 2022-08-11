MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,817 Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,817 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 103.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 178.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.14.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTH traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $88.19. 8,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,445. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.27 and a 200 day moving average of $85.55.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.