MQS Management LLC Boosts Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

MQS Management LLC lifted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Life Storage makes up about 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in Life Storage by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Price Performance

Shares of Life Storage stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,124. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $154.45.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Insider Activity

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

