MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,792 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.4% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,777. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.60. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 255.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARE. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

