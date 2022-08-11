MQS Management LLC Has $586,000 Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

MQS Management LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,341,000 after purchasing an additional 137,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 627,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,887,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,753,000 after buying an additional 38,699 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGP. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.70.

EGP traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $175.29. 2,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,216. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.33 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 85.60%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

