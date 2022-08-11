MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,931,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $223,876,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,154,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,020,000 after buying an additional 61,545 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,397,000 after buying an additional 65,573 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,235,000 after buying an additional 575,684 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,409. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $104.74 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.80.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

