MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768,272 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,914,000 after acquiring an additional 200,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after buying an additional 5,373,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after buying an additional 3,698,604 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $462,517,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $155,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.95. 70,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,595. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.301 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

