My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $707,899.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004113 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001564 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015330 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00038314 BTC.
My DeFi Pet Coin Profile
My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.
Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet
