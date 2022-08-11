MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Market Cap Reaches $87.20 Million

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $87.20 million and approximately $67.15 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be bought for approximately $2.85 or 0.00011883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,978.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00037333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00127587 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00069190 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

