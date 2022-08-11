Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Nathan’s Famous Trading Up 1.4 %

NATH opened at $58.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.57. The firm has a market cap of $237.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.28. Nathan’s Famous has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $72.30.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $39.72 million for the quarter.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 31,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,019,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Featured Stories

