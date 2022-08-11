National Bankshares Cuts Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$19.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PEY. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.22.

Shares of PEY stock traded down C$0.12 on Thursday, hitting C$13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.70. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$5.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 10.98.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.3900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Davis sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$25,551.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,374,005.25. In other news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total transaction of C$287,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,309 shares in the company, valued at C$2,744,532.45. Also, Director Brian Davis sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$25,551.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at C$2,374,005.25. In the last three months, insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $407,300 and have sold 207,787 shares worth $3,098,427.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

