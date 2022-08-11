National Bankshares Increases Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$59.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$54.50 to C$59.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.21.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE AND traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$54.33. 19,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,169. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$37.57 and a twelve month high of C$55.86. The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.23.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

