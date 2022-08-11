National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHIGet Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.48-4.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NHI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.25.

National Health Investors Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a current ratio of 12.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.58%.

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.