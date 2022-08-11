National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.48-4.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NHI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.25.

National Health Investors Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a current ratio of 12.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.58%.

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

