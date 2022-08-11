Navcoin Price Down 36.4% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0585 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $220,021.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000747 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001638 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00019158 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010298 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,051,272 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

