NerveNetwork Tops 24 Hour Volume of $153,485.00 (NVT)

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. One NerveNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. NerveNetwork has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $153,485.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded 51.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NerveNetwork Profile

NerveNetwork (CRYPTO:NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

