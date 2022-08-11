Netbox Coin Market Capitalization Tops $31,942.83 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $31,942.83 and approximately $5.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Netbox Coin Profile
Netbox Coin is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 80,571,489 coins and its circulating supply is 79,578,046 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal.
Netbox Coin Coin Trading
