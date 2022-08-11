Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $13.22.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Joseph Lind bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $138,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $50,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

