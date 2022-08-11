Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0227 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $6.99 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $7.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund (NML)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.