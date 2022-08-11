NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) vs. Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beauty Health and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $260.09 million 8.05 -$375.11 million ($3.40) -4.12 NeuroOne Medical Technologies $180,000.00 174.07 -$9.95 million ($0.84) -2.30

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beauty Health. Beauty Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroOne Medical Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 0 1 8 0 2.89 NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Beauty Health and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Beauty Health presently has a consensus price target of $24.63, suggesting a potential upside of 75.89%. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 35.66%. Given Beauty Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Beauty Health and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health -117.84% -0.01% N/A NeuroOne Medical Technologies -6,946.06% -103.06% -93.51%

Risk & Volatility

Beauty Health has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Beauty Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Beauty Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beauty Health beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beauty Health

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

(Get Rating)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator for use with NeuroOne's combination recording and ablation electrode to record brain activity and ablate brain tissue using the same electrode. The company is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.