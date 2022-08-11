New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.06 million. New Relic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.04 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NEWR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Relic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.50.

New Relic Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NEWR opened at $69.00 on Thursday. New Relic has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $62.88.

Insider Activity at New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. The business had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,063.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,230 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $96,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,430.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $2,028,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,063.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,101. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter worth $113,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

