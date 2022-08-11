Newell Brands Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%.

Newell Brands has a payout ratio of 46.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,315,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 468,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after acquiring an additional 443,812 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 736,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after acquiring an additional 402,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,290,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,268,000 after acquiring an additional 338,596 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NWL. UBS Group dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

