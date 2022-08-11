Nexo Hits Market Cap of $509.18 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 11th. Nexo has a total market cap of $509.18 million and $34.48 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00003790 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nexo has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,987.42 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00037245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00127628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00069523 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

