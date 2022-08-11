NFTX (NFTX) Price Hits $42.84 on Top Exchanges

NFTX (NFTX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for about $42.84 or 0.00178387 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. NFTX has a market cap of $17.85 million and approximately $108,398.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,011.93 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00037714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00127737 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00068242 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 416,596 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NFTX

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars.

