Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.99. The company had a trading volume of 65,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,263. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $179.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

