Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 590 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.33. 43,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,613. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.32. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66.

