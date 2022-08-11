Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $753,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,068. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.27. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.39 and a twelve month high of $155.00.

