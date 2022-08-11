Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $260.93. 38,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,237. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

