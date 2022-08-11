Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,637,000 after purchasing an additional 136,713 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 8.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,564,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,980,000 after purchasing an additional 450,273 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in American Tower by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,314,000 after purchasing an additional 424,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $277.05. The stock had a trading volume of 28,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,068. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.69.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.