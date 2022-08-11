Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 112 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 155.5% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,999 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 296,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,974. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.40. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

