Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 28 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,187,247,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IVV stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $424.10. The stock had a trading volume of 237,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,722. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.23.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

