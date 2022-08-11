NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s 9th Largest Position

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 3.0% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 476.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Trading Up 1.4 %

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.71. 140,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,325,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $179.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.13 and a 200-day moving average of $122.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

