Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Nomad Foods updated its FY22 guidance to 1.65-1.71 EPS.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Nomad Foods stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.25. 18,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,019. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after buying an additional 1,501,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 595.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 750,281 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 8,497.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 201,389 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 28.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 67,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 66.9% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 112,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Nomad Foods

NOMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

