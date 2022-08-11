Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Sells $280,524.00 in Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $473.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $465.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.07. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

