Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 103 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after buying an additional 2,906,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,803 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after acquiring an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $51,251,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $234.68 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

