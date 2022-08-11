Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,817 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $33,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,173 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

BSX stock opened at $41.86 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.