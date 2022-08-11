Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $36,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Stock Up 5.4 %

LRCX stock opened at $494.95 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.