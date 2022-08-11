Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a positive rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of NCLH traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.89. 340,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,903,740. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.47. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.93) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell W. Galbut bought 100,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 518,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

