Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$216.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.96 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.96-$3.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOVT. William Blair upgraded shares of Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Novanta Stock Performance

NOVT traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.20. 4,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.87. Novanta has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $184.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 7.99%. Novanta’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,523,000 after buying an additional 27,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,594,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Novanta by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 281,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,069,000 after buying an additional 68,846 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Novanta by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 59,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth $3,472,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

