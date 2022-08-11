NuCypher (NU) Hits Market Cap of $140.90 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000828 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $140.90 million and approximately $16.46 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Profile

NU is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

